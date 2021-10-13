Nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain meds from Metro East nursing home residents

EAST ST. LOUIS — A nurse pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges and admitted stealing pain medications from at least 23 residents of eight nursing homes in Madison and St. Clair counties, causing some to go without pain relief.

Angela M. Mohler, of Shiloh, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Wednesday to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud or deception.

In August of 2018, Mohler stole hydrocodone from two patients at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation, falsely indicating in records that the patients had been given the pills, her plea says.

The next month, Mohler stole two oxycodone pills from a resident at the Lebanon Care Center, replacing them with "regular acetaminophen."

In October and November of 2018, she stole hydrocodone from four residents of Integrity Healthcare of Belleville, her plea says.

In August of 2019, Mohler took hydrocodone from three residents at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, falsely claiming in records that the pills had been given to the patients.

That November, she took six hydrocodone pills from a patient at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville.