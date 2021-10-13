Nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain meds from Metro East nursing home residents

EAST ST. LOUIS — A nurse pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges and admitted stealing pain medications from at least 23 residents of eight nursing homes in Madison and St. Clair counties, causing some to go without pain relief.
Angela M. Mohler, of Shiloh, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Wednesday to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud or deception.
In August of 2018, Mohler stole hydrocodone from two patients at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation, falsely indicating in records that the patients had been given the pills, her plea says.
The next month, Mohler stole two oxycodone pills from a resident at the Lebanon Care Center, replacing them with "regular acetaminophen."
In October and November of 2018, she stole hydrocodone from four residents of Integrity Healthcare of Belleville, her plea says.
In August of 2019, Mohler took hydrocodone from three residents at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, falsely claiming in records that the pills had been given to the patients.
That November, she took six hydrocodone pills from a patient at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville.
In January of 2021, she took oxycodone from a resident at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.
The next month, she took hydrocodone and oxycodone from at least five residents at Collinsville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, her plea says. One patient had to go without her pain medication for a time because of Mohler's theft and another who was supposed to be receiving the pain medication tested negative for opiates.
In March of 2021, Mohler stole 11 hydrocodone pills from one resident at The Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, oxycodone from two others and liquid morphine from a fourth. Mohler diluted the morphine that was remaining to cover up her theft, her plea says.
"I'm just happy she's clean and she's sorry for what she did,” said defense lawyer John Stobbs, referring to the drug treatment Mohler has received since her arrest.
Representatives from the last three facilities where Mohler admitted stealing pills did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.
Mohler is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces probation to six months in prison under recommended federal guidelines. She received her nursing license in 2009, and has no listed discipline.