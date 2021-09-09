Nurse practitioner pleads guilty to sexually abusing two patients

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A nurse practitioner pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing two patients at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in St. Louis County.

William Luchtefeld, 62, of Edwardsville pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to second-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Lutchtefeld abused one patient in June of 2019 and another in November of that year, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

One of Luchtefeld's victims spoke during the plea hearing Thursday, according to the county prosecutor's office, and asked the court to sentence Luchtefeld to prison so she has time to relocate her family. The abuse resulted in mental anguish and a loss of trust in others, she said.

Luchtefeld is set to be sentenced Oct. 21. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

