Nurses pack courtroom as judge denies bond for SSM DePaul stabbing suspect

"My constant anxiety is so high I can hardly function," the paramedic told the court. "Please don't reduce her bond or give her any other reason or small chance of getting out."

A lawyer also read a statement from the nurse who was stabbed and remains hospitalized, according to a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Judge Amanda B. McNelly denied Rivers bond on Tuesday morning, saying there was no way to secure the safety of the health care community if Rivers were released. Rivers' bond had initially been set at $2 million cash only.

Several people were visibly emotional as they filed out of the courtroom, and many were wearing sticker name tags describing their experiences working as health care professionals, with phrases including "spit on," "puked on," "concussion," and "ready for change."

Once outside the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, the group applauded the paramedic as she exited the building.

After last week's stabbing, several nurses spoke out about long-standing security concerns at the SSM Health DePaul Hospital emergency department.

The hospital then installed a permanent metal detector in the emergency department. Temporary detectors were used beginning on Wednesday until a permanent one was delivered Friday. An SSM spokesman said the hospital has also contracted to have an armed security guard on site in the department at all hours.

Rivers is scheduled to appear in court next month.