ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 36-year-old man from O'Fallon, Illinois was arrested and booked Wednesday after O'Fallon police said he sexually assaulted a minor family member.
Eric L. Richardson faces nine charges — four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age 18, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member under 18, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.
Richardson's bond was set at $250,000. Police said they will not release any other information on the case to protect the identity of the victim.
Jail records show Richardson is due in court for a plea hearing Nov. 6.