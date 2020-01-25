O'Fallon, Ill., man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Dustin T. Graves, 26, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was killed Friday evening in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, the Illinois State Police said.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Graves was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 64 near Highway 161, crossed the center median and struck a tractor-trailer head-on in the westbound lanes, police said. Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashley Mick, 38, of Dix, Illinois, was driving the truck and suffered minor injuries, police said.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
