O'Fallon, Ill., man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer, police say
O'Fallon, Ill., man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Dustin T. Graves, 26, of O'Fallon, Illinois, was killed Friday evening in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, the Illinois State Police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Graves was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 64 near Highway 161, crossed the center median and struck a tractor-trailer head-on in the westbound lanes, police said. Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Mick, 38, of Dix, Illinois, was driving the truck and suffered minor injuries, police said.

