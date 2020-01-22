O'Fallon, Ill., man distributed child porn, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A man from O'Fallon, Illinois, was charged here Wednesday with distributing child pornography and accused of seeking sex with boys, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Michael L. Cooper, 40, of the 100 block of Cottage Hill Drive, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

In an affidavit, Sgt. Adam Kavanaugh of the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit said he was working undercover when Cooper reached out to him on a social media app sometimes used to trade child porn.

Cooper sent Kavanaugh child pornography, said he was sexually attracted to minors, talked of finding "(expletive) up parents that would be willing to rent their kids to us for a couple of hours or a weekend," and said he'd sought advice from pedophiles online on how to groom a boy he knows, the affidavit said.

Cooper was arrested Monday after he showed up at a Missouri hotel to meet Kavanaugh, the affidavit said. Investigators found child porn on his cellphone and discovered Cooper was distributing child porn online, according to the affidavit.

No lawyer was listed Wednesday for Cooper in court filings.