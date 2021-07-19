O’Fallon, Missouri bookkeeper admits stealing $670,000 from trust

ST. LOUIS — A bookkeeper from O’Fallon, Missouri, pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday and admitted stealing $670,000 from a trust that benefited charities.

Paula K. Smith, 68, worked for an accounting firm that managed a trust, the D.E.W. Trust, that had over 20 beneficiaries, including 12 charitable organizations, prosecutors said.

From October 2013 to June 2018, Smith wrote checks totaling $670,000 from the trust to herself. She tried to cover up her theft by manipulating accounting records to falsely show checks to herself as advance payments to a trustee or payments to a vendor, prosecutors said.

Smith used part of the money to buy a 2017 Chevy Silverado and a 2018 Keystone Hideout travel trailer, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman said in court.

After pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to three mail fraud charges and a money laundering charge, Smith could face roughly four or more years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21, and will also be ordered to repay the money.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp told Smith during Monday’s hearing that she would have to forfeit her truck and her Hideout.

“Yes, we already have,” she replied.

