O’Fallon, Mo. man killed in wrong-way crash

O’FALLON, MO. — A man from O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed in a wrong-way crash Friday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Benjamin A. Settle, 36, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway K when he crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit a 2004 Ford Explorer head-on, the patrol said.

The crash happened north of O'Fallon Road.

Settle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old driver of the Explorer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, as was one of his 15-year-old male passengers. Another 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Settle was not wearing a seat belt but the others were, the patrol said.

