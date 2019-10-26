O’FALLON, Mo. — An O’Fallon, Mo. mom was charged this week after police say she and another man helped beat up a 14-year-old boy outside Fort Zumwalt West High School when she feared that he would not return an expensive shirt to her own teen son.
The woman, Tonya Carrillo, 43, told O’Fallon police that the victim “needed this kind of beat down because his parents do not seem to care about his behavior,” a probable cause statement said. She also told police she hopes the victim “learns from this incident” and that she supports her son “100 percent.”
She was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, a felony.
The victim went to a hospital emergency room with a dislocated nose, cuts to his head, scrapes to his knuckles and right arm, and large contusions on his back, police said.
The incident happened in July. The victim told police he arranged to meet with Carrillo’s son, 16, to return the shirt. The victim said that he was assaulted by several people, including the son, his mom, and an adult male, who he said hit him with a handgun.
Carrillo denied there was a handgun involved. She told police that the victim would not return the shirt, and that her son was going to let it go, but she insisted on getting it. She gave police a name for the man who accompanied her but police later learned she gave a false name. They know the identity of the man.
Surveillance video shows her son and three others assaulting the victim, and then Carrillo and a man pulling up and getting out of a vehicle. Video shows the man holding a handgun and hitting the victim in the face with it, and it also shows Carrillo kicking the boy.
Carrillo lives in the 100 block of Pinto Circle. She’s being held in jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond; police say she’s contacted the victim and his family at their home and they fear she will hurt them. She has a criminal record that includes burglary, forgery, and escape from custody.