O'Fallon, Mo., police investigating after 2 bodies found at senior complex
O'FALLON, Mo. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a senior living facility in O'Fallon after their bodies were discovered Tuesday. 

Police did not confirm the identification of the two, but said their deaths were not suspicious and no foul play was suspected.

The bodies were found at the Grace Gardens senior complex at 116 West Pitman Street, according to KTVI. 

Emergency personnel initially responded to a hazardous materials call at the facility but authorities later clarified that there was no evidence of a hazardous situation.

No other information was immediately available.

