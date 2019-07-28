An O'Fallon, Mo., woman was killed Saturday when the pickup truck she was riding in ran off a Taney County highway and she was partially ejected, authorities said.
Haley E. Allison, 20, was a passenger in the truck that was westbound on Highway 76 when it ran off the road just before 3 p.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The driver overcorrected and the truck returned to the road before it ran off a second time and struck a fence, causing Allison to be thrown partially out, the patrol said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taney County coroner. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Ava, Mo., will be tested for alcohol, as required by Missouri law.