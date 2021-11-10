Oakville-area man pleads guilty in 2018 assaults, sex crime

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Oakville-area man pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple violent assaults and a sex crime in 2018, and was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.

Phillip Stroisch, 46, admitted to the March 5, 2018, assault on a relative, including smothering, strangling, hitting, punching and pistol-whipping the woman and then sexually assaulting her, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The woman escaped by fleeing to a Chesterfield home where Stroisch reportedly had worked as a contractor. Early the next day Stroisch fired a gun into the residence, seriously injuring two people inside, according to a statement from county Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office.

Stroisch pleaded guilty to domestic assault, sodomy, two counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action in a plea deal that saw other charges dropped. In addition to serving his prison sentence, he must register as a sex offender in Missouri, prosecutors said.