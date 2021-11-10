Oakville-area man pleads guilty in 2018 assaults, sex crime

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Oakville-area man pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple violent assaults and a sex crime in 2018, and was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.
Phillip Stroisch, 46, admitted to the March 5, 2018, assault on a relative, including smothering, strangling, hitting, punching and pistol-whipping the woman and then sexually assaulting her, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The woman escaped by fleeing to a Chesterfield home where Stroisch reportedly had worked as a contractor. Early the next day Stroisch fired a gun into the residence, seriously injuring two people inside, according to a statement from county Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office.
Stroisch pleaded guilty to domestic assault, sodomy, two counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action in a plea deal that saw other charges dropped. In addition to serving his prison sentence, he must register as a sex offender in Missouri, prosecutors said.
After the 2018 attack, Stroisch fled to Arkansas, where he shot himself twice in the head as police closed in on him just two days later, authorities say.
Stroisch has been in jail since his arrest, and authorities agreed to credit him for that time served. However, he will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being considered eligible for parole. He received a 15-year sentence on the sodomy charge, which will run consecutively with a 15-year sentence for the other crimes.
"The judge said it well when he told this offender that he had submitted three innocent people to 'a horror show and will now pay the price by being removed from civilized society,'" Bell said in a statement.
Stroisch's attorney did not immediately return request for comment on Wednesday.
The case was investigated by Chesterfield and St. Louis County police.