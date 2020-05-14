You are the owner of this article.
Oakville man charged with stealing $240,000 in jewelry from aunt and uncle
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Oakville man stole nearly a quarter-million dollars worth of jewelry from his aunt and uncle's home in south St. Louis County, prosecutors said.

Ryan R. Overkamp, 33, of the 2200 block of Broken Horse Lane, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary and stealing more than $25,000.

Charges say that between Jan. 1 and April 5, Overkamp entered his aunt and uncle's home numerous times without permission while they were not home, took jewelry worth about $240,000 and pawned it at a local gold buyer.

The couple discovered the jewelry missing last month from their home on Southview Hills Court, charges said. Jewelry pieces were found at Overkamp's home and he admitted taking some of it, charges said.

Overkamp was released from the St. Louis County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $75,000 cash bail, court records said.

Neither he nor his lawyer could be reached for comment Thursday.

Overkamp's uncle declined to comment.

Ryan R. Overkamp

Ryan R. Overkamp was charged Monday, May 11, 2020, with stealing nearly a quarter-million dollars in jewelry from an aunt and uncle in St. Louis County.
