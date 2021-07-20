O'Fallon council weighs impeachment hearing over councilwoman's investigation of former police chief

But in his resignation letter, Dupuis also mentioned the "low point" of his 40-year law enforcement career having "someone that sits on council slander my name with untruthful lies."

It is unclear which specific allegations Gatewood was investigating and who brought them to her attention. She could not be reached for comment.

A report compiled in May by a lawyer hired by the city said Gatewood initially raised concerns about Dupuis' appointment during the hiring process, saying she had heard from "several … fellow police officers" about potential misconduct.

Dupuis was officially hired in January after serving as interim chief. During the course of an investigation on another matter, an O'Fallon police lieutenant said Gatewood acknowledged to him that the allegations against the chief did not come from multiple police officers but rather a single whistleblower. She later denied that report.

Gatewood's husband spoke at a City Council meeting claiming to be the whistleblower, but Gatewood later said he was not.

Gatewood tried to investigate the allegations on her own by calling several public and police officials in Conroe, Texas, where Dupuis worked before being hired in O'Fallon.