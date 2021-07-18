O'Fallon, IL construction company founder, 69, dead after going underwater in Kentucky lake

Charles “Chuck” Poettker, the founder of Poettker Construction, died Saturday after he jumped off of the back of a boat into Kentucky Lake in Trigg County, Kentucky at about 3 p.m. and didn’t come back up. Poettker’s body was found about two hours later, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. He was 69 and lived in O'Fallon, Illinois.

An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Poettker Construction has been in operation for over 40 years, according to their website, and has offices in Breese, Illinois and Charlotte, North Carolina. All four of Poettker’s children work for the company. Poettker himself is a veteran and has received the U.S. Bronze Star.

“He was the greatest man I ever met,” his son Ryan Poettker said. “He served this country, and he basically started his construction company from scratch and built it to the level it is today. He’s a tremendous man.”

Poettker grew up as a carpenter, his son said, and was always there for his children. Poettker owned a boat out on Kentucky Lake, family said. Ryan Poettker said his father’s death was “unexpected,” as the elder Poettker was a capable swimmer.

“He taught me everything I know,” Ryan Poettker said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.