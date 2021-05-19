O'Fallon, Ill., bookkeeper admits embezzling from employer

EAST ST. LOUIS — A bookkeeper from O'Fallon, Illinois, on Wednesday admitted bilking her employer with a years-long fraud.

Kathleen M. Dvorak pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court by Zoom to five counts of wire fraud and five counts of bank fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman said in the hearing that Dvorak's main responsibility was to write checks to pay her employer's expenses, deposit checks for him and keep track of income and expenses.

From 2015 to June 28, 2019, she used three schemes to loot his accounts, he said. She wrote numerous unauthorized checks to herself, and either cashed them or deposited them into her own accounts. She also took out large amounts of cash when she deposited checks for her employer. Finally, she directed funds from her employer's accounts into her own, Verseman said.

Prosecutors claim Dvorak stole nearly $1.5 million, but she and her lawyer dispute that amount.

The employer is identified only by initials in court documents.

