O'Fallon, Ill., bookkeeper gets 4 years for stealing $1.5 million from employer

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A bookkeeper from O'Fallon, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for stealing just under $1.5 million from her employer, prosecutors said.

Kathleen M. Dvorak was responsible for tracking income and expenses for her employer, as well as writing checks to pay those expenses and deposit checks for the man, who was identified only as a 74-year-old physician in court documents.

From Oct. 4, 2012, to June 28, 2019, however, she wrote numerous unauthorized checks to herself, took out large amounts of cash when she deposited checks for her employer and directed funds from her employer's accounts into her own.

The doctor said he hired Dvorak so he could focus on his medical practice and “trusted her completely," prosecutors said in court documents. They said that he has been forced to continue working long and stressful hours to try and rebuild his assets for retirement and has suffered health problems because of it. He is “embarrassed and humiliated” by Dvorak's betrayal, they said.

Prosecutors said Dvorak gambled most of the money away. She has been ordered to repay it all, has been banned from gambling and ordered to undergo gambling addiction treatment.

Dvorak pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to five counts of wire fraud and five counts of bank fraud. Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, she faced 41 to 51 months in prison.

