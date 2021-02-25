O'Fallon, Ill., builder accused of abusing federal program agrees to pay $400K

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — A construction company from O'Fallon, Illinois, has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve claims that it violated the terms of a federal program meant to benefit some small businesses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

In 2014, R&W Builders Inc. partnered with Global Environmental Inc., a company eligible for the Small Business Administration's 8(a) program to aid "small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals," prosecutors said.

After being awarded a construction contract at Scott Air Force Base, R&W violated the terms of the 8(a) program by using its own employees to complete nearly all the work performed as part of that contract.

R&W owner Jill Rutter on Thursday said she would not comment before talking with her attorney.

“The 8(a) Business Development Program is vital to helping disadvantaged businesses gain valuable experience and access to federal contracts,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement. “When contractors abuse the program and divert opportunities to themselves, it takes away critical assistance from those who truly need it."

