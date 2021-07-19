O'Fallon, Ill., construction company founder, 69, dead after going underwater in Kentucky lake

UPDATED Sunday at 6 p.m. with more details from family members and a statement from Poettker Construction.

Charles “Chuck” Poettker, the founder of Poettker Construction, died Saturday after he jumped off of the back of a boat into Kentucky Lake in Trigg County, Kentucky at about 3 p.m. and didn’t come back up. Poettker’s body was found about two hours later, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. He was 69 and lived in O'Fallon, Illinois.

An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Poettker Construction has been in operation for 41 years, according to their website, and has offices in Breese, Illinois and Charlotte, North Carolina. All four of Poettker’s children work for the company, along with 200 employees.

Poettker himself is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and was awarded the U.S. Bronze Star. According to a statement on Poettker's passing posted to the company website on Sunday, he served in the 101st Airborne Division in south Vietnam.