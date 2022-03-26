O'Fallon, Ill. police looking for woman last seen at Lumiere Casino in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — O’Fallon, Illinois police were looking for a woman reported missing Saturday who was last seen at the Lumiere Casino in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday.
Elysecia Temple, 33, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or the O’Fallon, Illinois police at 618-624-4545 extension 0.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today