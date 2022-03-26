 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Fallon, Ill. police looking for woman last seen at Lumiere Casino in St. Louis Wednesday

Elysecia Temple

Elysecia Temple, 33, was last seen at the Lumiere Casino in St. Louis on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

 handout

ST. LOUIS — O’Fallon, Illinois police were looking for a woman reported missing Saturday who was last seen at the Lumiere Casino in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday.

Elysecia Temple, 33, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or the O’Fallon, Illinois police at 618-624-4545 extension 0.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News