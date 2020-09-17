O'Fallon, Ill., woman pleads not guilty to $1 million fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — A bookkeeper from O'Fallon, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to 10 charges of bank fraud and wire fraud related to what prosecutors say was an effort to steal at least $1 million from a client.

An Aug. 20 indictment accused Kathleen M. Dvorak of writing checks to herself and forging the name of the client, taking out large amounts of cash when she deposited other checks in his account, and transferring money directly from his account to hers. The indictment says she took at least $1 million from Oct. 4, 2012, to June 28, 2019.