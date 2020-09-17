 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

O'Fallon, Ill., woman pleads not guilty to $1 million fraud
0 comments

O'Fallon, Ill., woman pleads not guilty to $1 million fraud

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

EAST ST. LOUIS — A bookkeeper from O'Fallon, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to 10 charges of bank fraud and wire fraud related to what prosecutors say was an effort to steal at least $1 million from a client.

An Aug. 20 indictment accused Kathleen M. Dvorak of writing checks to herself and forging the name of the client, taking out large amounts of cash when she deposited other checks in his account, and transferring money directly from his account to hers. The indictment says she took at least $1 million from Oct. 4, 2012, to June 28, 2019.

The client is identified only by his initials in court documents.

Dvorak's lawyer, Justin Kuehn, declined to comment.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports