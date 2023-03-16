LINCOLN COUNTY — An O'Fallon, Mo. man was killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash Wednesday when he was hit by a car that swerved into his vehicle from the opposite lane, police say.

Terrence L. Allen, 75, was killed and two other people were wounded in the crash shortly before 4 p.m. on Route C near Route OO, north of Cuivre River in unincorporated Lincoln County.

Allen was eastbound on Route C when he was hit by a westbound motorist who had overcorrected after travelling off the right-hand shoulder of the road, swerving back onto the street and across the center lane, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.

A passenger in Allen's car, a 75-year-old woman relative, was also hospitalized with injuries.

The second motorist, a 25-year-old man from Wentzville, reported minor injuries.