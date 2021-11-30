 Skip to main content
O'Fallon, Missouri, man accused of following three people, shooting at them in Wentzville
O'Fallon, Missouri, man accused of following three people, shooting at them in Wentzville

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 24-year-old man is facing eight charges after authorities say he tried to start a fight with three people on Thanksgiving Day at a Wentzville gas station, following them in his car after they left and shooting at them — all while intoxicated. 

Jared T. Phillips, of O'Fallon, Missouri, has been charged by the St. Charles County prosecutor with three counts each of assault and armed criminal action as well as one count each of discharging/shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. 

Phillips was at a QuikTrip on West Pearce Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he saw three men leave the store and get into their vehicle, police said. He pulled up next to them and began cursing and threatening the men, police said, and drove after them once they took off, following them for more than a mile.

The men said they heard a gunshot during the chase and called police.

Phillips followed the men to the Wentzville Police Department, where officers said they stopped and questioned him. Phillips admitted shooting a round out of his vehicle during the chase, police said, adding that they found a loaded revolver in Phillip's vehicle with five bullets and one spent round.

Officers said Phillips' blood alcohol content registered at 0.21%, well more than twice Missouri's legal limit to drive of 0.08%, authorities say. 

Phillips pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and bail was set at $100,000. His next court date is Dec. 3.

