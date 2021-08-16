O'Fallon, Missouri, man charged with fleeing high-speed crash that killed St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man was speeding at least 30 mph above the speed limit when he struck and killed a woman in St. Louis last year, then drove off, prosecutors said.
John W. Springer, 39, of the 1500 block of Wainscott Drive, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a deadly crash on Oct. 16. Melissa Bassett was ejected from her 2000 Chevrolet S10 just after midnight after she was struck by a 2008 Saturn Sky at North Broadway and Jackson Street in the city's Baden neighborhood.
Bassett, 39, died nearly two weeks after the crash.
Police said in court documents that a witness saw Springer's car strike Bassett's and then drive off. Charges said Springer was traveling about 75 mph about 5 seconds before the collision and 65 mph at the time of the crash.
Bassett was killed a year and two days after her 12-year-old daughter Akeelah "Ke Ke" Jackson was struck and killed by a St. Louis County police SUV that was trying to catch up to a suspicious car, police said. The officer driving the SUV, Preston Marquart, 27, was charged in April with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah’s death.
A judge ordered Springer held without bail. Springer has a pending case in St. Charles County charging him with second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of property damage. Charges say that on Aug. 11, Springer swung a baseball bat at man's car outside Springer's home, shattering the driver's side window and cutting the man's arm.
According to court documents, Springer posted $1,000 bail in that case on Sept. 2 and was released, but failed to appear at a Sept. 30 hearing. A St. Charles County judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
The warrant was still active at the time of the crash that killed Bassett. Court records say Springer's criminal history includes convictions of burglary, stealing, tampering and forgery in the St. Louis area stretching back nearly two decades.