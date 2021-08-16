O'Fallon, Missouri, man charged with fleeing high-speed crash that killed St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man was speeding at least 30 mph above the speed limit when he struck and killed a woman in St. Louis last year, then drove off, prosecutors said.

John W. Springer, 39, of the 1500 block of Wainscott Drive, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a deadly crash on Oct. 16. Melissa Bassett was ejected from her 2000 Chevrolet S10 just after midnight after she was struck by a 2008 Saturn Sky at North Broadway and Jackson Street in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Bassett, 39, died nearly two weeks after the crash.

Police said in court documents that a witness saw Springer's car strike Bassett's and then drive off. Charges said Springer was traveling about 75 mph about 5 seconds before the collision and 65 mph at the time of the crash.