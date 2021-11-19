 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Fallon, Missouri, man convicted of distributing fentanyl that led to death
0 comments

O'Fallon, Missouri, man convicted of distributing fentanyl that led to death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerald Cardwell Jr.

A federal jury in St. Louis convicted Gerald Cardwell Jr., on Nov. 18 of distributing a controlled substance, that led to the death of an individual. He faces a life sentence at a sentencing hearing on March 3, 2022.

ST. LOUIS — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man has been found guilty of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person.

Gerald E. Cardwell Jr., 50, faces life in prison at his sentencing hearing scheduled for March 3 before United States District Judge John A. Ross. 

Gerald Cardwell Jr.

Gerald Cardwell Jr.

Jurors on Thursday found Cardwell guilty of intentionally distributing a controlled substance that led to the death of a person who used the drugs. 

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said evidence introduced during the trial showed that the victim picked up Cardwell from the Hollywood Casino Hotel on the night of July 25, 2019.

Cardwell gave the victim a “special mix” of fentanyl and Adderall during the early morning hours of July 26, 2019, sending text messages to a third person that the victim was “TKO” in the car, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video obtained from Hollywood Casino Hotel showed Cardwell, the victim and the third person enter the hotel shortly before 2 a.m. The third person left about 10 minutes later, leaving Cardwell and the victim in the hotel room, prosecutors said.

The housekeeping staff found the victim dead in the room at 3:15 p.m. the next day, about five hours after Cardwell left the hotel.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim died of fentanyl and ethanol intoxication.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories November 17, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News