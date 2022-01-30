O'Fallon, Missouri, names 29-year department veteran as new police chief

O'FALLON, Mo. — Officials here appointed a longtime officer and commander to be the new police chief.

Maj. John Neske had been serving as the department's interim leader since Chief Philip Dupuis resigned in June.

Neske, appointed Thursday, plans to serve in the post until May 31, when he will retire and an internal candidate would be appointed to replace him, O'Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy said in a news release.

"Chief Neske has done an excellent job as acting/interim chief since last June and has earned the position," Hennessy said. "He is well-respected by our city leaders, residents, business leaders and, most importantly, his fellow officers."

The previous chief, Dupuis, was appointed as the interim chief in October 2020 after leaving his previous job in Conroe, Texas. Officials voted in January 2021 to give him the position.

He resigned just six months later citing the “unintended consequences” of a new Missouri law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws, plus interference from City Council members.

Neske said at Thursday's council meeting he believed appointing a chief from within the department was the "right thing to do."

He started at the O'Fallon Police Department in 1993 after working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Missouri State Water Patrol. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Neske has worked in various roles in O'Fallon, including as the criminal investigations commander and with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

He said at the meeting he and his wife had lived in O'Fallon since he started at the department.

"The city is very dear to (me and my wife), as is the police department," he said. "To be the police chief here is very, very special to me."

