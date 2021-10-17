O'Fallon, Missouri police officer, three others hospitalized in car crash

O'FALLON, MO — A police officer, another adult and two children were hospitalized following a car crash Sunday morning.

The officer was responding to a crash with injuries on Highway K and Christina Marie Drive about 10 a.m. when he became involved in another, unrelated accident, investigators said.

The other vehicle involved had one adult driver and three children in the car, police said. The driver and two of the children were hospitalized, along with the officer.

It's not yet clear whether the officer had his lights and sirens on, though Sgt. Robert Kendall said it is standard practice to have them on when responding to an accident with injuries.

“We hope the kids that got hurt in the car are ok,” Kendall said. “Our job is to help people, not get involved in something that may hurt people. The officer is probably taking it pretty hard.”

It isn't clear who is at fault for the crash, but it is under investigation, police said.

