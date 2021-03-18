O'Fallon, Missouri, settles lawsuits with high-ranking police officers for $1.1 million

O’FALLON, Mo. — Settlements with two former and two current high-ranking police officers have cost taxpayers in O'Fallon, Missouri, more than $1 million, according to records obtained by the Post-Dispatch.
The city paid a combined $1.13 million to four officers who sued city officials and each other in 2017 and 2018, according to settlements provided under the Missouri Sunshine Law. The lawsuits alleged age discrimination, efforts by city officials to discredit high-ranking officers and attempts to push out a veteran police sergeant stemming from a drug search of a driver during a traffic stop.
In January, the city settled lawsuits with Capt. Jeffrey Gray for $300,000 and former Maj. Kyle Kelley for $280,000, records show. The men filed suits in 2018 and last year against O'Fallon officials and former police chiefs that included wide-ranging allegations of discrimination, retaliation and the cover-up of a theft investigation involving a city employee. Kelley, whose salary was about $125,000, left the department in January.
A lawyer for Gray and Kelley did not return messages seeking comment.
Gray remains on the force in a consulting role to the chief until his retirement takes effect Sept. 15 but has no police powers, according to his settlement. The city said Gray has worked for the department since 1994 and earns a salary of about $112,000.
Two other settlements in related lawsuits include $275,000 to Lt. Jeffrey Lange. He accused Gray of ordering him to falsify misconduct claims against two other officers including Sgt. Scott Walker, who also sued the city and settled in 2018 for $275,000. Walker's suit alleged the city and high-ranking police officers including Gray and Kelley sought to force him out of the department after nearly three decades there.
Walker made $78,000 per year when he left in 2015 after nearly 28 years on the force. Lange has been with the department since 1995 and earns a salary of about $97,000.
Lange's lawyer J.C. Pleban told the Post-Dispatch in 2019 that a lack of oversight or accountability in the police department "cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars."
City spokesman Tom Drabelle declined comment.