O'Fallon, Missouri, settles lawsuits with high-ranking police officers for $1.1 million

O’FALLON, Mo. — Settlements with two former and two current high-ranking police officers have cost taxpayers in O'Fallon, Missouri, more than $1 million, according to records obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The city paid a combined $1.13 million to four officers who sued city officials and each other in 2017 and 2018, according to settlements provided under the Missouri Sunshine Law. The lawsuits alleged age discrimination, efforts by city officials to discredit high-ranking officers and attempts to push out a veteran police sergeant stemming from a drug search of a driver during a traffic stop.

In January, the city settled lawsuits with Capt. Jeffrey Gray for $300,000 and former Maj. Kyle Kelley for $280,000, records show. The men filed suits in 2018 and last year against O'Fallon officials and former police chiefs that included wide-ranging allegations of discrimination, retaliation and the cover-up of a theft investigation involving a city employee. Kelley, whose salary was about $125,000, left the department in January.

A lawyer for Gray and Kelley did not return messages seeking comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}