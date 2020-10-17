 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Fallon, Mo., 911 lines malfunction again
0 comments

O'Fallon, Mo., 911 lines malfunction again

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

O'FALLON, Mo. — The 911 lines stopped working again here Saturday for several hours, police said.

At about 2:30 p.m., police announced on Facebook that the lines were not working, and advised callers to use the non-emergency line at 636-240-3200.

At 3:20 p.m., they said a backup system that routed calls to St. Charles County police was working. 

Just after 5 p.m., they said the lines were working again.

Police said on Facebook that the 911 system is operated by the St. Charles County Department of Emergency Communications. 

On Monday, 911 lines for St. Charles County, Wentzville, St. Peters and O'Fallon police were down for several hours.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports