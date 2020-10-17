O'Fallon, Mo., 911 lines malfunction again

O'FALLON, Mo. — The 911 lines stopped working again here Saturday for several hours, police said.

At about 2:30 p.m., police announced on Facebook that the lines were not working, and advised callers to use the non-emergency line at 636-240-3200.

At 3:20 p.m., they said a backup system that routed calls to St. Charles County police was working.

Just after 5 p.m., they said the lines were working again.

Police said on Facebook that the 911 system is operated by the St. Charles County Department of Emergency Communications.

On Monday, 911 lines for St. Charles County, Wentzville, St. Peters and O'Fallon police were down for several hours.

