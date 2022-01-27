O'Fallon, Mo., City Council ousts councilwoman for investigation into police chief

O'FALLON, Mo. — A City Council member was ousted from office Thursday just hours after a judge refused to block an impeachment vote over the councilwoman's investigation of a former police chief.

Council members voted 6-1 to convict Katie Gatewood of lying to the council and violating city rules by investigating former police Chief Philip Dupuis. Councilwomen Deana Smith and Debbie Cook left the dais in protest ahead of the vote.

"I will not continue participating in a process that I find unconstitutional and unjust," Cook said.

The six council members who voted in favor of Gatewood's ouster did not make statements at the meeting but approved articles that outlined how she was "ineffective" and should be removed.

Gatewood's attorney, Dave Roland, said the entire proceeding had violated Gatewood's constitutional rights because officials were disciplining her for public statements she made and for convening a biased disciplinary panel against her.

"I think it is absolutely clear that the removal from office is retaliation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Roland had asked U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig to issue a temporary order that would stop the impeachment vote, but the judge denied that motion at 4:30 p.m., saying a state court was “the most appropriate” venue for the controversy to be heard.

Roland said Gatewood had already suffered damage from hearings last year at which she was forced to defend herself and said in court that even if Gatewood was returned to office by a judge, she would suffer further if her removal denied her the ability to participate in votes and deliberations until she won her case.

Roland also said Gatewood's improper removal could call future council actions into question.

Responding to Fleissig's questions about why the case wasn't filed in state court, Roland reiterated that it relied on constitutional questions and said there was no legal way to block the council's actions in state court before the vote.

Jeffrey Deane, a lawyer for the city, said Gatewood's suit was not "ripe" for federal court, as she had neither been impeached nor removed. He cited principles of federal law that reserve state matters for state courts. Deane also cited a similar case in the 1990s in which an O'Fallon mayor was removed and later restored by the courts.

Deane said mistakes made in the mayor's case were avoided in Gatewood's, because she was provided a full hearing to challenge council members' qualifications to judge her. He also said the mayor, acting as judge in the impeachment proceedings, had not found "clear and convincing evidence" that council members were biased against her.

Timothy Engelmeyer, a lawyer for Mayor Bill Hennessy, asked Fleissig to allow the impeachment vote to proceed, saying, "Judge, we're 99% done with the process here."

Engelmeyer insisted that process had been fair to Gatewood.

It is unclear how Gatewood's removal may change the federal case, but the judge asked Thursday for lawyers to submit more arguments after the vote took place, Roland said.

The controversy started after Dupuis was made the city's interim chief on Oct. 2, 2020; the interim title was removed by a 7-3 vote on Jan. 7, 2021.

In a meeting the week after that, Gatewood said she'd opposed Dupuis because of concerns brought to her "by fellow police officers," later clarifying that the concerns were raised by a civilian and "confirmed" in conversations with police officers, according to court filings by Gatewood.

Gatewood also called police agencies in Texas, where Dupuis had previously worked, to ask about him.

Other council members claimed Gatewood lied in her Jan. 14, 2021, statement, and violated city code prohibiting interference by council members in matters that come under the city administrator's direction.

They sought an investigation that would eventually lead to the impeachment hearings and Thursday's vote.

Dupuis resigned in June, saying it was due in part to the “unintended consequences” of a new Missouri law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws, as well as Gatewood's actions. He said in a November hearing that she "directly interfered" with his duties by pressuring him to add positions or enact police department policies.

Gatewood was elected by the city's 5th Ward in 2020 to a three-year term.

Robert Patrick Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.