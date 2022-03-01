 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Fallon, Mo., house destroyed after explosion

O'FALL, Mo. — One house is destroyed and another heavily damaged after an explosion caused a fire Tuesday morning in O'Fallon, Missouri.

A truck was called out to Millers Court around 10:30 a.m. after a contractor reported hitting a gas line in the cul-de-sac, according to assistant fire chief Andy Parrish.

Spire employees also came to the street and took some readings, Parrish said. At that point, several homes were evacuated.

"It was shortly after that one of the homes burst into flames," Parrish said.

A neighboring house caught fire as well.

No one was injured. Parrish confirmed one house was completely destroyed and the other one sustained heavy damage. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

