O'Fallon, Mo., house destroyed in fire caused by explosion

O'FALLON, Mo. — One house was destroyed and another heavily damaged after an explosion caused a fire in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Millers Court around 10:30 a.m. after a contractor reported hitting a gas line in the cul-de-sac, according to assistant fire Chief Andy Parrish of the O'Fallon Fire Protection District.

Spire employees also were called and took some readings, Parrish said. At that point, several homes were evacuated.

"It was shortly after that one of the homes burst into flames," Parrish said.

A neighboring house caught fire as well, but no one was injured. Parrish confirmed one house was destroyed and the other one sustained heavy damage.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

