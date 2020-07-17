O'Fallon, Mo., man accused of having hundreds of fentanyl capsules within reach of a child

ST. LOUIS — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man was charged Friday with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis.
Police on Thursday found about 730 heroin/fentanyl capsules in the home of 30-year-old Thomas John Rowland. When police entered Rowland's home, a 6-year-old child was asleep on a couch, and fentanyl capsules were strewn about the house, according to the release.
O'Fallon police were initially investigating Rowland for leaving the scene of a crash and endangering the welfare of a child, as witnesses said they saw Rowland's GMC Yukon strike several mailboxes then drive away while a child was in the vehicle.
When police went to Rowland's home, they said he appeared under the influence of opioids. Police then obtained a search warrant for the home.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Charles County Regional Drug Force and the O'Fallon Police Department are investigating the drug charges.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is often added to heroin to increase the drug's potency.
