 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Fallon, Mo. man charged after gunshots hit businesses along Main Street in St. Charles

Shots damage businesses on Main Street in St. Charles

Pedestrians make their way around shattered glass from bullet holes that damaged Designs by Ave' and Framations Custom Framing and Art Gallery on Historic Main Street in downtown St. Charles on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Police say that four businesses and a government building were damaged after shots were fired from a gunman in a car late Tuesday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

UPDATED at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with mugshot

ST. CHARLES — Prosecutors charged an O'Fallon, Missouri, man with multiple weapons offenses and fleeing from police after gunshots hit five buildings late Tuesday night in St. Charles.

No one was injured.

Andrew S. Mair, 30, is accused of firing the shots that struck four businesses on North Main Street and the St. Charles County administration building on North Second Street, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Andrew Mair

Andrew Mair

The trouble started, police said, when Nair caused a disturbance in one of the businesses in the 300 block of North Main Street and left. He fired several shots outside the business, then walked to his pickup truck parked nearby.

From his pickup, he fired several more shots from his handgun and also from a rifle, then drove off continuing to fire his handgun "indiscriminately," said St. Charles police Lt. Thomas Wilkison.

Police showed up and saw the truck speed off.  Police stopped the truck briefly near Decatur Street and North Benton Avenue, and Mair pointed a gun at police and drove away, Wilkison said. Mair did not fire shots at police, said Capt. Raymond Floyd of the St. Charles Police Department.

People are also reading…

Officers from several police agencies then joined in the chase. Police put down stop sticks to flatten his truck's tires. The pursuit ended around Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Mason Road, where officers arrested Mair. Police said he was intoxicated. They recovered a 9mm handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a shotgun from his truck.

Prosecutors charged Mair on Wednesday afternoon with six counts of shooting from a car toward a building or habitable structure, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. All are felonies.

Mair, who lives in the 2300 block of Applerock Drive in O'Fallon, was held Wednesday in the St. Charles County jail on $50,000 bail. He did not have a lawyer listed in online court records.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News