O'Fallon, Mo., man charged in stabbing death of pregnant woman

ST. PETERS — A 27-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, was charged this week in the stabbing death of a woman and her fetus in St. Peters, according to a criminal complaint and other police records obtained Thursday.

Damion Delgado, of Cold Spring Drive in O'Fallon, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian, a mother of two.

Killian's family members filed a missing person's report with St. Peters police on Thanksgiving night, saying she'd gone out for cigarettes around 1 a.m. that day. Killian's boyfriend and relatives found her purse just 75 yards from her home.

Police found her body hidden under some brush in the 100 block of North Church Street, not far from her home. She had been stabbed several times in the head, neck and abdomen. A knife was discovered at the scene.

Police also found the blood of an unknown man at the scene. Killian's boyfriend told police that Killian sometimes engaged in prostitution by advertising online. Investigators inspected Killian's phone and found text messages between herself and Delgado arranging to meet that night, according to a police search warrant.