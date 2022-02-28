O'Fallon, Mo., man charged with beating his 3-month-old baby

O’FALLON, Mo. — A 3-month-old was in critical condition Monday night after the child's father hit the baby, causing it to stop breathing, police said.

Dominic Wacker, 27, of O'Fallon, was charged Tuesday by the St. Charles County prosecuting attorney with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

Wacker called 911 about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying he had had lost his temper and hit the infant, and that the baby was not breathing, O'Fallon police Sgt. Tony Michalka said in a statement.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the child at the scene, and were able to detect a pulse. The infant was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a children’s hospital for further treatment, Michalka said.

As of Monday night, the baby was in critical and unstable condition, police said.

Investigators said the baby suffers from colic, and that led the father to lose his temper and punch and shake the baby.

Wacker was being held on $75,000, cash-only bond.

