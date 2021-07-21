O'Fallon, Mo., man convicted of suffocating infant gets life prison term

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from O'Fallon, Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 death of his girlfriend's 4-month-old infant.

Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan on Monday sentenced Devon M. Coleman, 34, to a life term after being convicted of killing Dexter Gabel on Dec. 7, 2017, at a home on Lil' Regina Parkway in O'Fallon.

A medical examiner determined Dexter's injuries were consistent with asphyxiation by strangling or smothering. He also had contusions around his head and face, according to court documents.

Coleman told police that he was watching his girlfriend's son but the baby would not stop crying, according to court documents. Coleman claimed he had put the baby in a portable crib for a nap and the infant had stopped breathing when he returned. Court documents said Dexter's mother yelled, "You killed him!" at Coleman when first responders arrived on scene.