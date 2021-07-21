O'Fallon, Mo., man convicted of suffocating infant gets life prison term

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from O'Fallon, Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2017 death of his girlfriend's 4-month-old infant.
Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan on Monday sentenced Devon M. Coleman, 34, to a life term after being convicted of killing Dexter Gabel on Dec. 7, 2017, at a home on Lil' Regina Parkway in O'Fallon.
A medical examiner determined Dexter's injuries were consistent with asphyxiation by strangling or smothering. He also had contusions around his head and face, according to court documents.
Coleman told police that he was watching his girlfriend's son but the baby would not stop crying, according to court documents. Coleman claimed he had put the baby in a portable crib for a nap and the infant had stopped breathing when he returned. Court documents said Dexter's mother yelled, "You killed him!" at Coleman when first responders arrived on scene.
A St. Charles County jury found Coleman guilty in May of child abuse resulting in death. His lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.
A July 16 court filing by Coleman's lawyer sought to preserve evidence for DNA testing, saying the defense's theory was the infant died of natural causes. The defense argued that Dexter had blood clots throughout his body arising from various disorders including thrombophilia believed to have been inherited from his grandfather.
"If genetic material is tested and shows the decedent had thrombophilia, this evidence is so material that it is likely to produce a different result at a new trial," the filing says.
Prosecutors disputed the theory at trial.