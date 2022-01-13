 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Fallon, Mo. man gets 6 years for child porn
ST. LOUIS -- A man from O'Fallon was sentenced in federal court here Thursday to six years in prison on child pornography charges.

The investigation of Jason McCraw, 47, began on Nov. 26, 2019, when the privacy-focused, social media app MeWe reported detecting child porn in McCraw's account.

That led to a search warrant in June of 2020. Investigators found 2,398 images containing child porn on his phone and 1010 videos, as well as chats on Kik Messenger in which he discussed his sexual interest in minors and traded child sexual abuse material with others, McCraw's plea says.

They also found evidence that a relative had sent McCraw multiple non-pornographic images of a preschooler in McCraw's neighborhood "for his sexual gratification," the plea says.

McCraw pleaded guilty in September to a charge of possession of child pornography.

