O'Fallon, Mo., man gets life without parole for fatally stabbing pregnant woman

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally stabbing a pregnant woman in St. Peters in 2020.

Damion Delgado, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Amethyst "Ame" Killian, 22, a mother of two. Circuit Judge Michael Fagras sentenced Delgado to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Police in November 2020 found Killian's body hidden under brush in the 100 block of North Church Street, near her home. Her family had reported her missing on Thanksgiving, telling police she'd gone out for cigarettes about 1 a.m. Her boyfriend and relatives found her purse discarded near her home.

Police also found the blood of an unknown man at the scene. Killian's boyfriend told police that Killian sometimes engaged in prostitution by advertising online. Investigators inspected Killian's phone and found text messages between herself and Delgado arranging to meet that night, according to a police search warrant.

Killian had a 6-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old son. She suffered stab wounds to her head, neck and abdomen. Prosecutors said Killian's "fully developed" male fetus also was dead.

Delgado's lawyer Erika Wurst read a statement in court Tuesday saying she'd never before represented someone who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder when the automatic sentence is life in prison without parole. She said Delgado refused to let his defense negotiate a deal, conduct depositions or interview witnesses.

"I have never known a client to do that, to be so willing to give up their own life to try to atone for what they've done," Wurst's prepared statement said.

Wurst said Delgado wrestled with demons that led to multiple mental disorders, and he had several suicide attempts after killing Killian. "There's a lot of good in Damon," she said, calling his decision to plead guilty with a mandatory life sentence "a monumental act of bravery."

"Damon will spend the rest of his life struggling with what he's done," her statement said. "He is very aware that there's nothing he can do or say to undo it, to undo the hurt he's caused."