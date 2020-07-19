O'Fallon, Mo., man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Joshua D. Snead, 32, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R eastbound on Highway T just west of East Becker Junction at 2:34 p.m. when he ran off the side of the road on a curve and hit a tree, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
