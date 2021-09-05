O'Fallon police: Man arrested after brief SWAT standoff

O'FALLON, MISSOURI — A man was arrested after shooting a gun into a home here on Sunday, and then hiding out in another residence while armed.

Police responded to a home on Royallprairie Lane at about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a gun fired into the home. The homeowner found a bullet hole in their child's bedroom that had been fired through a wall overnight. The bullet eventually became lodged in a TV in another room, preventing it from entering another bedroom.

The investigation led to an address on Creek Branch Court. The resident of the home indicated to police that the suspect was hiding in the home with a gun. The resident was able to safely leave the house and police attempted to talk with the suspect, with no success.

The St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators came to the scene. SWAT arrived at about 12:45 p.m., and about an hour later, the suspect came out of the house voluntarily and was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no clear connection between the victim and the suspect.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.