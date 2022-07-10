O'Fallon woman killed in crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A 34-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 61 south of Route B, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kristina Willman, of O'Fallon, Mo., was killed after her pickup ran off the road and hit a tree, troopers said. She had not been wearing a seat belt while driving a 2001 Chevrolet S-10. The accident happened about 2 a.m.
