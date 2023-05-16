ST. LOUIS — An off-duty Berkeley police officer shot a man who was running away after rear-ending a parked vehicle Monday in the parking lot of a bar in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.

The 26-year-old man survived, and the police use of force unit is investigating.

Police said the off-duty officer was inside the Speakeasy Bar, at 5532 W. Florissant Ave., just before 5 p.m. when the 62-year-old man heard a loud crash outside.

He went out to see what had happened and saw that a grey Kia had rear-ended a parked vehicle and a man was jogging away from the parking lot with a gun in his hand.

The off-duty officer announced himself as police and told the man to stop running, but he did not stop. The man then raised his gun and pointed it at the officer, according to a police report.

The officer fired shots at the man, who then limped away.

The man arrived at a hospital while officers responded to the bar, police said. He had been shot in the foot.

A police report said the man admitted to being involved in the crash and running away with a gun in his hand.