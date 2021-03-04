Off-duty Centreville policeman injured in two-vehicle crash

EAST ST. LOUIS — An off-duty Centreville policeman was injured when a Jeep ran a red light and hit the officer's squad car Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday occurred at the intersection of Highway 157 and State Street in East St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police said the Centreville officer, 41-year-old Jamal T. Jackson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, 34-year-old India N. Patterson, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jackson was off-duty and driving an unmarked squad car. He was heading east on State Street in the right lane and entered the intersection with Highway 157 at a green light. The Jeep, heading south on Highway 157, ran a red light and hit the officer's car, police said.

Patterson of East St. Louis was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic control device, the Illinois State Police said.