Off-duty municipal officer involved in double shooting outside St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — Two men were critically injured late Thursday night in a shooting in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue. The shooting involved an off-duty municipal police officer.

St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty officer works for a municipal department in St. Louis County, although Karnowski would not disclose which agency.

The municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators, Karnowski said early Friday.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, at 1901 St. Louis Avenue. Shots were fired on the street after a dispute spilled out of the bar and onto the street. The scene was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

A brief description of the incident, released by the St. Louis Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, didn't mention the second victim at first. It said one man was barely conscious and breathing after being shot. The man was found on the sidewalk outside a business, Karnowski said.

Karnowski told the Post-Dispatch about the second person being shot.