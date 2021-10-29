 Skip to main content
Off-duty municipal officer involved in double shooting outside St. Louis bar
ST. LOUIS —  Two men were critically injured late Thursday night in a shooting in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue. The shooting involved an off-duty municipal police officer.

St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty officer works for a municipal department in St. Louis County, although Karnowski would not disclose which agency.

The municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators, Karnowski said early Friday.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, at 1901 St. Louis Avenue. Shots were fired on the street after a dispute spilled out of the bar and onto the street. The scene was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood

A brief description of the incident, released by the St. Louis Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, didn't mention the second victim at first. It said one man was barely conscious and breathing after being shot. The man was found on the sidewalk outside a business, Karnowski said.

Karnowski told the Post-Dispatch about the second person being shot.

That second man showed up at a hospital on his own, suffering from gunshot wounds. He apparently had been shot on St. Louis Avenue too but drove away before police and paramedics arrived. He also was in critical condition, Karnowski said.

Police weren't saying who shot whom, and police also weren't describing the role of the off-duty officer. The St. Louis Police Department's Force Investigation Unit is handling the case. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

