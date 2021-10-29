Off-duty municipal officer involved in shooting in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Two people were critically injured late Thursday night in a shooting in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue. The shooting involved an off-duty municipal police officer.

St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty officer works for a municipal department in St. Louis County, although Karnowski would not disclose which agency.

The municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators, Karnowski said.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. Thursday at 1901 St. Louis Avenue. The scene was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

A brief description of the incident, released by the St. Louis Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, said one man was barely conscious and breathing after being shot. The man was found on the sidewalk outside a business.

Karnowski told the Post-Dispatch early Friday that another man who was at the scene showed up at a hospital on his own, suffering from gunshot wounds. He apparently had been shot on St. Louis Avenue too but drove away before police and paramedics arrived. He also was in critical condition.