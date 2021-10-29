Off-duty Northwoods officer shoots gunman who opened fire on crowd outside St. Louis bar

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with new details, identifying officer's municipal department
ST. LOUIS — An off-duty Northwoods police officer working security shot and critically injured a man who fired at a crowd of people, including the officer, outside a bar late Thursday.
The gunman didn't shoot the officer but struck a 52-year-old man in the crowd, authorities said. That victim was in critical condition and unstable at a hospital.
After the victim was shot, the Northwoods officer took cover and returned fire, wounding the gunman. The gunman also was critically injured but left quickly. He turned up later at a hospital where he went on his own.
The double shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, at 1901 St. Louis Avenue.
St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators.
The Northwoods officer is 30 years old and a nine-year veteran of law enforcement. His name was not released. The Northwoods chief could not be reached for comment.
The officer was working a secondary job as security; he wore a baseball cap with the word "Police" on it and a nylon jacket with "Police" emblazoned on the front and back.
The shooting began when a dispute spilled out of the bar and onto the street. The scene was in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
According to St. Louis police, the Northwoods officer saw a man arguing with an elderly woman near a car outside the bar. The suspect grabbed a gun and walked toward a crowd that had gathered outside the bar.
When the Northwoods officer confronted the gunman, the gunman fired toward the officer and the crowd.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested but had not been charged. The St. Louis Police Department's Force Investigation Unit is handling the case.