Off-duty Northwoods officer shoots gunman who opened fire on crowd outside St. Louis bar

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with new details, identifying officer's municipal department

ST. LOUIS — An off-duty Northwoods police officer working security shot and critically injured a man who fired at a crowd of people, including the officer, outside a bar late Thursday.

The gunman didn't shoot the officer but struck a 52-year-old man in the crowd, authorities said. That victim was in critical condition and unstable at a hospital.

After the victim was shot, the Northwoods officer took cover and returned fire, wounding the gunman. The gunman also was critically injured but left quickly. He turned up later at a hospital where he went on his own.

The double shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, just after closing time at The Other Place II bar, at 1901 St. Louis Avenue.

St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said the off-duty municipal officer was uninjured and cooperating with city police investigators.

The Northwoods officer is 30 years old and a nine-year veteran of law enforcement. His name was not released. The Northwoods chief could not be reached for comment.