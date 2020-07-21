Off-duty police officer exchanges fire with attempted carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An off-duty police officer working a department-approved secondary job at Kutis Funeral Home on Gravois Avenue on Monday night shot at a teen attempting to carjack him, police said.

The 45-year-old officer was in plain clothes sitting inside an unmarked car in the parking lot of the business around 9 p.m. when a teen about 15 or 16 years old pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car, according to police. The officer got out of the car and then ducked behind it.

According to police, the teen fired at the officer, who returned fire. The teen ran off, along with two other suspects. The officer, who has 22 years of police experience, called dispatch.

Other officers responded and found the two accomplices, boys ages 16 and 15, and arrested them. Officers recovered a gun from one of them and noted bullet holes in two cars on the parking lot. The teen who fired at the officer had not been found, police said.

