Off-duty police officer shoots man threatening Metro East family with weapon on Christmas Eve

ST. LOUIS — An off-duty Bel-Ridge police officer shot an intruder in a neighbor's apartment near Belleville on Christmas Eve, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday a 22-year-old armed man tried to steal a woman's car in a parking lot near Elmway Court.

After failing to take the car, the man broke several windows of a nearby apartment to get in, and threatened a group of people inside with his weapon, according to the sheriff's department.

A neighbor, Ronald Freeman — a 12-year police officer with the Bel-Ridge Police Department — came to the apartment when he heard the commotion. He identified himself as a police officer and ordered for the man to drop his weapon, but the man refused, according to the department.

Freeman then shot the man twice, police said. The man then threw his weapon at Freeman and hit him in the face, according to the sheriff's department.

Police and EMS arrived and the man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said. The officer had minor facial injuries, but no on else was injured.

Police later discovered the weapon was a replica pellet gun that resembled a firearm.