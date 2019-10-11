An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was involved in a two-vehicle, head-on crash late Thursday night that the Illinois State Police said has left at least one person dead.
Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that the crash is being handled as a fatality. A sergeant for the Illinois State Police said he was told that two people had died.
The crash was at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Highway 159, south of Brick School Road and between the Illinois towns of Hecker and Smithton. The crash was south of the Wildwood neighborhood on the south end of Smithton, said Master Sgt. Kris Gebke.
Highway 159 is a straight two-lane undivided highway at the crash site.
St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus would only say that Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. She wouldn't say who the injured county officer is.
"I cannot confirm his identity at this time and I do not have the particulars regarding the accident," Panus said in an email to the Post-Dispatch.
Police from several agencies converged on Barnes-Jewish Hospital overnight, apparently because of the injured county officer.
Korando, the public information officer for the Illinois State Police, said he was still gathering information and had nothing to add.
